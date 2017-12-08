It didn't take long for fake notes of 2,000 rupees to start circulating, in merely 53 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation in November 2016.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) latest report released on November 30, a total of 2,272 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized in 2016.

According to the report, the maximum number of counterfeited currency of denomination Rs 2,000 were recovered from Gujarat (1,300), followed by Punjab (548), Karnataka (254), Telangana (114), Maharashtra (27), Madhya Pradesh (8), Rajasthan (6) and Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Haryana (3 each).

The Rs 2,000 notes were part of the 281,839 fake notes of various denominations recovered from different locations across India.

