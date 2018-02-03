Mani Ratnam is preparing for the launch of his next movie which will feature actors like Jyothika, Aravind Swami, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, and Aishwarya Rajesh. There are two developments that have taken place in relation to the cast.

The first one being the maverick filmmaker signing Aditi Rao Hydari with whom he worked in his previous flick Kaatru Veliyidai and other news is that Fahadh Faasil, who was signed to play an important role, has opted out of the flick.

A section of media speculated that the actor walked out of the movie over remuneration issues. But sources close to the team have denied it and have stated that the date issues lead him to opt out of the multi-starrer flick. However, the official confirmation of the development is awaited.

Fahadh Faasil was recently seen in Kollywood in Mohan Raja's Velaikkaran and his negative role was appreciated by fans and critics.

Coming back to Mani Ratnam's film, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha are also part of the flick. The movie is funded by Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions. The shooting is expected to begin this month.

The untitled movie is crucial for Mani Ratnam, who has delivered a couple of flops in the recent years. His previous film Kaatru Veliyidai disappeared from theatres without a trace.

The industry insiders state that Mani Ratnam is gearing up to reinvent himself in the changing times and this project will have a different treatment, unlike his usual movies.

Mani Ratnam's favourite AR Rahman is scoring music for the movie, while Santhosh Sivan will handle the cinematography department.