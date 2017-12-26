After having one of the most fruitful seasons of his career in Mollywood, Fahadh Faasil is now in a soup in real life: He was arreste on Monday, December 25, in connection with a vehicle tax evasion case. He was released on bail on the same day on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two solvent sureties.

The actor was accused of registering his luxury car in Puduchery with the help of forged documents.

According to reports, Fahadh Faasil was held in connection with the registration of his luxury car in Puducherry with forged documents. The actor used fake documents to register his luxury car in Puducherry so he could evade the 20 percent tax levied by the Kerala government on luxury vehicles priced more than Rs 20 lakh, authorities said.

Fahadh Faasil's statement on the incident was recorded and the authorities are all set to take further action regarding the case, say reports. The actor managed to get a Puduchery address to claim he was a resident of the Union Territory, which was found out to be a forged one, the authorities told reporters.

Actors Suresh Gopi and Amala Paul already face similar allegations and were criticised on social media platforms.

It's boom time for Fahadh Faasil, who has a handful of movies like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Carbon and the unnamed Mani Ratnam flick in his kitty. So, it comes as a big surprise for fans that one of the most versatile actors in Mollywood is in a mess opver legalities regarding vehicle registration.

The trailer of his upcoming Mollywood flick, Carbon, directed by ace cinematographer Venu, released online two days ago and is getting rave responses on social media.

Recently, Fahadh also made his Kollywood debut with the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Velaikkaran, in which he plays the antagonist. Fahadh's performance in it garnered positive reviews from the critics and viewers alike.