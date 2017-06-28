Finally, after a gap of four years, filmmaker Anwar Rasheed is all set to make his comeback as a director with a Fahadh Faasil-starrer. The makers have released the first look title poster of the upcoming Malayalam movie, titled Trance, on social media on Wednesday, June 28.

Why we think Trance will be a big project?

It's Anwar Rasheed's movie

Trance is Anwar Rasheed's seventh directorial venture after making hit movies like -- Rajamanikyam, Chotta Mumbai, Annan Thambi, Ustad Hotel; Bridge and Aamy in the anthology movies Kerala Cafe and 5 Sundarikal, respectively. All his movies have impressed the audience and could make a mark at the Kerala box office, and the upcoming movie, also produced by Anwar, is expected to repeat the magic.

Fahadh Faasil in lead role

Fahadh Faasil's recent movies Maheshinte Prathikaram and Take Off have changed his career graph. His upcoming project Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, slated to hit the theatres on June 29, is also expected to perform well and so does Trance. It also marks his second association with Anwar Rasheed after Aamy, which was opened to a positive response from the audience.

Amal Neerad's touch

Filmmaker Amal Neerad, who began his career as a cinematographer with Mammootty's movie Black, will crank the camera for Trance as well. The upcoming film is believed to be a visual treat for the audience, and it marks the reunion of Amal with Fahadh after Iyobinte Pustakam, for which direction and cinematography were handled by the former.

Resul Pookutty's association

Resul Pookutty, who had won Oscar award for sound design, has been roped in as the sound designer of Trance, which is his third Malayalam project after Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, Adaminte Makan Abu and Kunjananthante Kada.

Meanwhile, Vincent Vadakkan has penned the story of Trance, for which music will be handled by Jackson Vijayan. Other crew members of the movie include lyricist Vinayak Sasikumar, editor Praveen Prabhakar, art director Ajayan Chalissery, among many others. Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi, Chemban Vinod Jose and Alphonse Puthren will also appear in significant roles in the film.

Here's the title poster of Trance movie: