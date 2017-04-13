Facebook has apparently rolled out yet another design tweak that turns comments into pop-up tabs when users' News Feed is open.

Various media reports said last month that the social network, known for experimenting with new features on its platform, was testing a design tweak to make comments look more like messages. Facebook also confirmed the same saying, "we're testing multiple design updates in News Feed, including a more conversational way to comment on posts."

We spotted the new feature on our desktops on Thursday when comments on individual posts started showing up in a new pop-up window. However, this new comment-turned-message feature didn't appear in all the profiles we checked with, suggesting that it is rolling out slowly.

What if we don't want that extra tab? There are options to hide the new conversations and turn off notifications for specific posts as you view them.

Although the design tweak has appeared only in the desktop version of Facebook, the company had been working on a similar makeover for the comment section on its mobile app as well, turning the flat line-by-line format with messaging chat bubbles.

David Marcus, Facebook's head of Messenger, announced Wednesday that the company's messaging app now has a monthly active user base of 1.2 billion, up from 1 billion in July last year.

With the growing number of Messenger users, it's quite obvious that Facebook wants to incorporate inside the News Feed more features that users of the messing app have become accustomed to.

The new design is definitely more likely to grab users' attention, and Facebook hopes it will make it easier for us to participate in conversations on a post.

But the question is – Are comments conversation?