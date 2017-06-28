Facebook relishes the feat of achieving 2 billion monthly active users with renewed efforts thanks to its loyal fans who have helped the company reach the grand milestone. The popular social media site has reached the new milestone from 1.94 billion users that the company quoted in its recent earnings report in May.

Facebook's growth seems phenomenal as the company's WhatsApp messenger has crossed over 1.2 billion monthly users while Twitter and Instagram pale out in comparison with 328 million and 700 million monthly active users respectively.

In appreciation of achieving this remarkable feat, Facebook is planning to roll out personalised videos for all its users in the next few days. As a token of thanking its users for their incredible support over the years, Facebook will also plan to share custom videos and stats of those people who inspired fellow Facebook users.

Facebook users will be greeted with thank you messages whenever they love a friend's post with the heart emoji or wish someone a happy birthday or create a new group. The company seems to be headed in the right direction with its key motto of community building and growth strategies.