Facebook India has announced in a statement that Umang Bedi, the managing director of Facebook India and South Asia has resigned from his position on Tuesday. This is the second high-level exit in a tech company in India. In August this year, Vishal Sikka resigned as managing director of Infosys.

"We confirm that Umang Bedi will be leaving his role and Facebook at the end of this year. He has built a strong team and business during his time with us, and we wish him all the best." Facebook India said in a statement.

Umang Bedi took over as head at Facebook India in July 2016 after former MD Kirthanga Reddy returned to the US to head the Global Accounts team at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park. Prior to his stint at Facebook, Bedi was the managing director - South Asia at Adobe Systems Inc.

According to PTI, Bedi is looking forward to start an entrepreneurial venture of his own.

During his tenure as head at Faceebok India, Bedi focused on expanding the business by building engagements and strategic partnerships with brands and agencies. According to a report last year Bedi's mission was to make Facebook relevant for businesses.

India is the second largest market for Facebook after the US and Bedi was confident of India's contribution to Facebook's next billion user base.

"India is the most strategic market for Facebook and the country will push the company's goal to connect the next one billion people," Bedi had said last year.

"The next billion that come on mobile, 70 percent is coming from Asia, which is 700 million, of that 337 million are coming from India," he said.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Bhushan, who serves as Director, Consumer and Media at Facebook India has been named the interim managing director, while the company searches for a full-time successor to Bedi.