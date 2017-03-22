Another teenager has fallen prey to the heinous trend of broadcasting atrocious acts live on social media. A 15-year-old girl from Chicago was sexually assaulted by multiple young men live on Facebook on Sunday.

Chicago Police Department spokesperson Frank Giancamilli on Wednesday said, the girl, who went missing, was eventually found on Tuesday, and is being treated at a local hospital, according to Reuters.

The teenager's mother had approached police Superintendent Eddie Johnson on Monday and showed him images of her daughter being sexually assaulted by a group of five to six men. The mother said she came to know about the assault after the victim's uncle showed her a video on Facebook Live. The viewers of the live video stream reportedly did nothing to save the girl.

After the meeting with the mother, the Superintendent ordered officials to investigate the case and find the missing victim. A missing person bulletin was shortly issued the same night, according to the spokesperson.

The high school student went to the store on a Sunday afternoon and did not return home.

"The Superintendent was visibly upset when he heard about the case and saw the pictures of the girl and incident on FB Live. He was also very dismayed when he learned that there were people (who) were watching the incident live and no one called police," Giancamilli said.

Earlier, a 19-year-old man with special needs was attacked by four people in January this year and the incident was aired on the social media site. The four accused, who were seen in the live video, have not yet pleaded guilty. The same month, three Swedish men were also arrested for gangraping a woman and livestreaming the incident on Facebook.