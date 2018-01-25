A student of Indian Institute of Technology - Kanpur has filed an FIR against a man, whom she befriended on Facebook a few months back, for allegedly raping her inside the girls' hostel on Wednesday.

In her complaint, the girl stated that the incident took place on January 6 when the man visited her at the hostel. She claimed that the man sexually exploited her over the pretext of marriage. The FIR stated that the man, who had promised to marry her, backtracked on it later.

The FIR was filed on January 24 with the Kalyanpur Police in Kanpur against Sitanshu who is reportedly working with Indian Air Force. A resident of Badurahi in Bihar, the man befriended the girl on Facebook and became closer to the IIT student within six months.

As per reports, the man used to visit the girl often in the girls' hostel. He had even reportedly wished to marry the girl but later backed off.

According to a Times of India report, the police have registered a case against Sitanshu under sections 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354B (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

In her complaint, the girl has also levelled allegations against Sitanshu's sister, brother-in-law and a friend.

"An FIR has been lodged against four people in the alleged rape case wherein the survivor is a student of IIT-Kanpur. The man was a regular visitor to IIT-Kanpur and was a friend of the girl. We are investigating the matter," Parshuraj, SSI of Kalyanpur police station, was quoted as saying by TOI.

When TOI contacted the IIT-Kanpur Director, Professor Manindra Agarwal, he told the newspaper that he was out of the town for the past few days and hence, he was unaware of the case.

The accused's rank in IAF is still unknown but he used to visit the girl often despite his base not being in the city of Kanpur.