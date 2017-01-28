Jurgen Klopp will want to find a time machine, go back to December 2016 and then just stop the clock until the end of the season. Liverpool's when-will-the-pain-end 2017 continued, after the English Premier League title hopefuls were humbled by a club in 18th place in the Championship.

FA Cup fourth round schedule

Wolverhampton Wanders, coming into Anfield, knowing they had absolutely nothing to lose, played some sparkling football and courtesy a couple of first half strikes knocked the heavyweights out of the FA Cup, picking up a 2-1 victory.

Seven games Liverpool had played before coming into this fourth round FA Cup match, and they had managed just one win – a laboured 1-0 result over Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third round match replay.

Match number eight proved to be another one to forget, with Wolves defending in numbers and making sure they took the chances that came their way.

Liverpool went a goal behind inside the first minute of the match, with their defending in set-pieces coming under scrutiny again.

Helder Costa swung in a freekick, won by Andreas Weimann, from the right to the far post and Richard Stearman pulled clear to head in with aplomb.

A little while later, Costa nearly scored what would have been a goal of the season contender, running through almost the entire length of the pitch, only to see his final shot skew wide, under the challenge of Ben Woodburn.

Liverpool had the lion's share of possession, but they did very little with it, not troubling the inexperienced Wolves goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne enough.

And Liverpool's lack of ideas came back to haunt them in the 41st minute when Wolves produced a devastating counter-attack. After winning the ball well inside their own half, Wolves sprung forward in a flash, with Costa finding a perfect through ball to Weimann, who skipped past Karius with absolute ease before slotting the ball into an empty net and sending the majority of supporters at Anfield into stunned silence.

It was same old, same old for Liverpool in the second half – plenty of possession, but very little cutting edge, with former Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert drilling his players really well.

Just when all hope looked lost, Liverpool finally got a goal back, in the 86th minute, when substitute Daniel Sturridge headed a ball back for Divock Origi to volley home from close-range.

With the belief coming back, Origi nearly made it two in two minutes when he found space in the Wolves six-yard box again, but his shot, this time, was brilliantly kept out by Burgoyne, and that proved to be the last meaningful chance for the home team.