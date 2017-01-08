Liverpool failed to break the deadlock in the FA Cup third round tie against Plymouth at Anfield on Sunday. Plymouth defenders were simply brilliant as they did not allow the home team players easy chances at goal. This is a humongous result for a League Two side to finish 0-0 at Anfield and take the tie to replay.

The home team have a tough run of fixtures, so as expected, Liverpool started with a young team. Liverpool, despite the dominant possession in the first 30 minutes, did not have anything to show for their efforts.

With Plymouth defending in numbers, Liverpool could not penetrate through the middle, and it was increasingly getting frustrated for the Reds, despite getting chances via free-kicks and corners. The first half ended 0-0, but Liverpool were surely disappointed with their players failing to break the deadlock.

Liverpool were in desperate need to get their ball rolling in the second 45 minutes. The game opened in the second half as Plymouth players were also involved in some offensive moves. The contest was not at all one sided with the visitors also playing some solid football, and were putting pressure on Liverpool defenders after restart.

Klopp, after seeing his players not being effective at the offensive end, decided to bring on senior striker Daniel Sturridge. The forward nearly made an immediate impression as his first shot at goal went agonisingly wide. The German manager, with 15 minutes left on the clock for the game to end, brought their big guns, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino to break the deadlock.

With Liverpool's in-form duo on the pitch, Liverpool raised their tempo of the game to apply further pressure on Plymouth defenders, who were simply brilliant. Despite all the possession and Klopp's offensive changes, Plymouth will be happy with the 0-0 scoreline as they will get another chance to stun Liverpool at their home turf.