The third round of the FA Cup saw a lot of Premier League teams suffering shock defeats at the hands of lower division teams.

Leicester City took on Everton at Goodison Park and given Everton's current form they were expected to win this match with ease. But that did not turn out to be the case. Despite Lukaku putting the hosts ahead at the 63rd minute they could not contain the pace of Ahmed Musa, who scored two goals in the 66th and 71st minute as Leicester City pulled off a win.

Leicester City's new signing Wilfred Ndidi started his first game for the foxes and he settled comfortably in the centerfield alongside Mendy and Drinkwater. Leicester City has been missing the presence of N'golo Kante in midfield this season and they will be hoping the signing of Ndidi will change their fortunes for the rest of the season.

Arsenal had a relatively easy tie against Preston North End. Preston started the game impressively and Arsenal just could not keep up with Preston as they took an early lead in the 7th minute through a Callum Robinson strike. It proved to be a wake up call and Arsenal took control of the rest of the half.

Arsenal started the second half superbly as Aaron Ramsey levelled scores less than one minute into the second half with a brilliant strike from just outside the box. Arsenal created a lot of chances as the second half progressed, but it took a late strike from Olivier Giroud in the 89th minute to seal the game for Gunners. Danny Welbeck made a much-awaited return to Arsenal side after missing out on most matches this season due to an injury.

In other matches, Stoke City lost 2-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at home. League One side Millwall managed to defeat Bournemouth 3-0. Despite West Brom taking the lead in the 35th minute they too suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Derby County as they managed to fight back and win 2-1, thanks to goals from Darren Bent and Thomas Ince.

Southampton ended up with a draw against Norwich with both teams scoring two goals each. Bolton and Crystal Palace failed to score against each other in a goalless tie. These four teams will replay the matches on January 17 to decide fourth round qualifiers.

