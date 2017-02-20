The FA Cup has reached its quarter-finals stage, and while there is still one match from the fifth round between Sutton United and Arsenal left to play and a replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield, the draws for the quarter-finals have already taken place and there is a mouthwatering clash in store.

The pick of the quarter-finals is no doubt going to be the clash between Chelsea and Manchester United, as Jose Mourinho will be returning to his old stomping ground. And after being thrashed 4-0 earlier in the season in the Premier League, Manchester United will be looking for revenge and they will be determined to get the win as they look to retain their FA Cup trophy.

After an impressive and convincing 3-0 win against Fulham in the fifth round, which saw Harry Kane grab a hat-trick, Tottenham are set to host League One side Millwall and they will certainly fancy their chances of making it into the semi-finals after this draw.

Tottenham have not won the FA Cup since the 1990-91 season and given their current form and their group of players they will be looking to go all the way this season.

Middlesbrough had a tough fifth round tie against Oxford, and while they managed to win it 3-2, they needed a late goal from Cristhian Stuani to confirm their place in the quarter-finals and now they will face either Manchester City or Huddersfield with the two teams set to meet in a replay after their match ended in a 0-0 draw.

The final draw of the quarter-finals sees a surprise team in Lincoln City and the non-league side has really made a huge impression in the FA Cup this season after they defeated Burnley in the previous round and could go up against Arsenal or Sutton United. And if Sutton manage to surprise Arsenal, then a non-league team will be guaranteed a place in the semi-final.