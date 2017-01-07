English Premier League giants Arsenal open their campaign in the FA Cup 2016-17 on Saturday, January 7, as they get set to face Preston North End, a team based out of Lancashire, playing in the second tier of English football -- the Championship.

The match takes place at the Deepdale Stadium -- home of Preston.

Fellow Premier League outfit Manchester City started their campaign at the FA Cup this season on a high note on Friday, thrashing West Ham United 5-0. This weekend, the heavyweights of the Premier League -- Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Leicester City -- are also in action.

Can a Premier League side win the FA Cup this season? Can Jose Mourinho's side defend the title successfully? These remain to be seen.

But first, let us focus on Arsenal's current game at hand. Club manager Arsene Wenger has mentioned that winning the title is a "big priority" for the club and they are not taking the competition lightly.

"It is a big priority for us. We have shown historically that we care about it, and it is a massive competition for everybody. To win the FA Cup is always a target each year," Wenger has said.

Team news

Arsenal: Kieran Gibbs, Per Mertesacker (both knee), Santi Cazorla (ankle) and Francis Coquelin (hamstring) are sidelined owing to injuries, while goalkeeper Petr Cech, defender Laurent Koscielny and forward Alexis Sanchez will also miss the game as they are given a time of rest.

Preston: Forward Jermaine Beckford is suspended, while defender Marnick Vermijl (groin) remains a doubt.

Schedule

Date: January 7

Time: 11 pm IST (5:30 pm GMT)

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony ESPN/HD. Live streaming - Sony Liv.

UK: TV - BT Sport 2. Live streaming - BT Sport Live.

USA: TV - Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes. Live streaming - Fox Sports Go.

Live streaming (subscription) - Arsenal Player.

Live score - Twitter.