Their previous fixture in the FA Cup 2016-17 turned out to be a stalemate but English Premier League champions Leicester City and Championship side Derby County go into a do-or-die game on Wednesday (February 8).

The King Power Stadium in Leicester remains the venue of the match.

Their match in the fourth round of FA Cup had ended 2-2, forcing a replay of the encounter to decide a winner. Whoever wins on Wednesday goes head-to-head with Millwall in the fifth round of the English football competition.

Claudio Ranieri's side are coming into this match on the back of a demoralising 0-3 defeat against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United last Sunday (Feb 5). The heavy defeat for Leicester came right in front of their home fans.

Can the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez perform something magical to overturn the nightmare of the last weekend?

"This club, these players, came from the bottom to win a title. These players are warriors. They have already lived this situation. They know the problem, they know the enemy," mentioned Ranieri at a pre-match presser.

Derby County's experienced coach Steve McLaren, however, is not someone who takes things lightly. "We [Derby] are the underdogs again. Leicester are a very good team on their day and are very capable of reaching the heights of last season again," the former England manager said.

FA Cup replay schedule

Date: February 8

Time: 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm EST, 1:15am IST [Thursday])

Venue: King Power Stadium

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony ESPN/HD. Live streaming - SonyLiv.

UK: TV - BBC One. Live streaming - BBC iPlayer.

Radio commentary - BBC Radio 5 Live, LCFC Radio.

USA: Fox Sports 1. Live streaming - Fox Sports Go.

Live scores: Twitter.