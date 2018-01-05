The FA Cup 2017-18 season action returns this January 5 as we get set for two major fixtures, from Merseyside and Manchester. While Liverpool take on Everton in a mouthwatering Merseyside derby, Manchester United get set to welcome Derby County.

Both matches will come live & exclusive across India.

Liverpool vs Everton preview

Liverpool's latest acquisition Virgil van Dijk could be set for his maiden appearance in a Reds shirt on Friday and what better way to make a debut! The £75m man is however set to face major competition already in the form of Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

While Matip was rested in Liverpool's last Premier League game, Klavan scored a goal.

Mohamed Salah (groin injury) and Philippe Coutinho (thigh injury) are set to miss the match, along with midfielder Jordan Henderson (hamstring injury) and defender Alberto Moreno (ankle injury).

For Everton, Ross Barkley could be set for a shocking return. The England attacking midfielder experienced a long run in the sidelines owing to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, the likes of Leighton Baines, Ramiro Funes Mori and Seamus Coleman are out of the match, owing to their respective injuries.

Manchester United vs Derby County preview

Jesse Lingard could remain a key player for Manchester United as the Red Devils look forward to a turnaround of form with the start of 2018. The Englishman is available for the match against Derby, but Michael Carrick, Ashley Young, Antonio Valencia are not.

Striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Marouane Fellaini, are however back from their injury. It remains to be seen if Jose Mourinho gives them a game time, with the next Premier League gameweek scheduled for January 13.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero has the nod to start this match.

United shouldn't in any way take the challenge from Derby lightly as only earlier this season, the Red Devils were knocked out of the Carabao Cup tournament by Bristol City, which led to a major embarrassment.

FA Cup schedule

Date: January 5

Liverpool vs Everton

Time: 7:55 pm GMT, 1:25 am IST - Saturday

TV channels: BBC One (UK) , Sony Ten 2/HD (India)

Live streaming: LFC TV Go, Everton TV (subscription), BBC iPlayer (UK), Sony Liv (India)

Manchester United vs Derby