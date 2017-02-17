With the Premier League taking a break, it is back to the FA Cup again, with the fifth round taking the spotlight this weekend.

After numerous rounds of FA Cup action, we are now down to just 16. Several of the big-name clubs are still in there, and the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City will want to make sure they avoid a replay and coast their way into the quarterfinals.

The last thing all these teams need is another extra fixture to worry about.

Burnley, one of the more impressive sides in the Premier League this year, will kickoff the FA Cup action this weekend, with the early match on Saturday. Sean Dyche's men, who have been brilliant at home this season, will host Lincoln City, who play in the fifth tier of English football.

So, for Lincoln, reaching the round of 16 in itself is a big deal, but they will not want this journey to end and will, no doubt, target at least a draw at Turf Moor.

Middlesbrough vs Oxford City, Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City and Millwall vs Leicester City are the 3pm (8.30pm IST) kickoffs on Saturday. Boro will want to see if those scoring boots come knocking in the FA Cup, having struggled in the Premier League, while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will want to make sure they finish off Huddersfield at the first time of asking.

Millwall, who have been quite impressive in the FA Cup this season, will fancy their chances against Leicester, who are in woeful form at the moment and in serious danger of getting relegated from the Premier League as the defending champions.

"I don't think Leicester will particularly be looking forward to coming here on Saturday," Millwall manager Neil Harris said.

"If Leicester come here and perform to the best of their ability, whatever XI Claudio puts out, it's going to be a difficult afternoon for us.

"But we want to be competitive, we want the players to embrace the occasion as the atmosphere is going to be electric within the stadium. We've got to play to the best of our ability, hope that Leicester don't, and then we've got the opportunity for a giant-killing."

The late kickoff on Saturday will see Chelsea, the runaway Premier League leaders, pay a visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup in the last round, so the Blues will know the need to be at their best if they harbour any hopes of completing a domestic double this season.

Sunday's games will be Fulham vs Tottenham and Blackburn Rovers vs Manchester United.

The London derby was a constant Premier League fixture not too long ago, but with Fulham now in the Championship and Spurs flying high in the Premier League, albeit coming off a couple of defeats to Liverpool and Gent, this is a match that the team from North London will expect to win.

Manchester United already have one foot in the last 16 of the Europa League after their win over St-Etienne in the first leg and Mourinho, whose side are also in the final of the EFL Cup, will want to keep his club in the hunt for another title by dispatching Blackburn, who are second bottom in the Championship.

The final game of the round will be played on Monday with the fairytale team of the FA Cup so far – Sutton United – hosting the beleaguered Arsenal.

This is a no-win situation for Arsenal really.

Coming off a couple of weeks where their Premier League hopes and Champions League dreams have crashed, Arsenal will know if they beat Sutton, it will only be what they are expected to do and if they fail to produce anything but a win, the critics will pounce on them yet again.

FA Cup schedule: Fifth round.

Saturday, February 18:

Burnley vs Lincoln City. Kickoff: 12.30pm GMT, 7.30am ET, 6pm IST.

Middlesbrough vs Oxford United. Kickoff: 3pm GMT, 10am ET, 8.30pm IST.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City. Kickoff: 3pm GMT, 10am ET, 8.30pm IST.

Millwall vs Leicester City. Kickoff: 3pm GMT, 10am ET, 8.30pm IST.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea. Kickoff: 5.30pm GMT, 12.30pm ET, 11pm IST.

Sunday, February 19:

Fulham vs Tottenham. Kickoff: 2pm GMT, 9am ET, 7.30pm IST.

Blackburn Rovers vs Manchester United. Kickoff: 4.15pm GMT, 11.15am ET, 9.45pm IST.

Monday, February 20:

Sutton United vs Arsenal. Kickoff: 7.55pm GMT, 2.55pm ET, 1.25am IST (Tuesday).