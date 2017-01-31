Sutton United have been handed a dream draw in the FA Cup fifth round, with the non-league side set to host Arsenal in the famous old competition. While the draw saw every single one of the remaining eight Premier League teams drawn with lower-league opposition, there are plenty of interesting contests in the offing.

Also read: Manchester United beat Wigan in fourth round

The big news, though, was Sutton facing off against Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, with the team, who currently sit 16th in the National League, grinning from ear to ear at the upcoming match.

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell was over the moon at being given the opportunity to go head to head with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

"I've just picked myself up off the floor, to be honest," Doswell said.

"We talked about the Wimbledon game [in the third round] being our FA Cup final, then Leeds United (in round four) was our European Cup final.

"This will be like our World Cup final. It's as big as that for us. To have Arsenal coming to Gander Green Lane is just incredible."

Wolverhampton Wanders, who upset Liverpool in the fourth round, will have another chance of bringing their giant-killing skills out to the fore, with the Championship club set to host Chelsea.

Manchester United travel to former Premier League champions Blackburn, while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City face off against Huddersfield Town, who are in top form in the Championship.

There will be a London derby in the FA Cup round of 16, with former Premier League regulars Fulham hosting Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham, who advanced after a thrilling contest with Wycombe in the fourth round.

The FA Cup fifth round ties will be played between February 17-20.

FA Cup fifth round draw:

Sutton United vs Arsenal

Blackburn vs Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea

Huddersfield vs Manchester City

Fulham vs Tottenham

Millwall vs Derby County or Leicester City.

Burnley vs Lincoln

Middlesbrough vs Oxford United