Arsenal, under pressure and desperate for a win, are likely to put out a strong team for the FA Cup quarterfinal against Lincoln City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

FA Cup quarterfinals TV guide and schedule

While Arsene Wenger likes to mix and match his starting XI when it comes to the cup games, considering what is at stake, and the pressure that the manager is under to get positive results, the Frenchman might just go with naming his best possible XI.

Lincoln City might be a non-league side, but as Burnley learnt, they are a team with an appetite for a big scalp and keeping all that in mind, expect Wenger to name the Alexis Sanchezs and Theo Walcotts in the starting XI.

Mesut Ozil might have also been in contention to start, but Wenger is still unsure over the fitness of the German, with the playmaker only recently recovering from a prolonged illness.

That illness bug has already caught onto Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi, making the two players unlikely to feature in this FA Cup quarterfinal.

The rest of the squad is expected to be available, unless the illness bug has spread further.

Santi Cazorla is a long-term injury victim, while Mohamed Elneny is still recovering from an ankle injury, picked up in the 2-0 win over Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

"We have a little problem on that front," Wenger said if the illness issue. "I don't know if it is a bug or not. They called me on the morning of the game (against Bayern Munich on Tuesday) and said Iwobi cannot play and Welbeck at 5pm in the afternoon felt sick. We still tried to play him but it could be a bug, I don't know."

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley will be without the injured Lee Beevers, while Lee Angol and Josh Ginnelly are cup-tied.

Possible starting XI:

Arsenal: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Ramsey, Xhaka; Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez; Giroud.

Lincoln City: Farman; Wood, Waterfall, Raggett, Habergham; Arnold, Woodyard, Power, Hawkridge; Muldoon, Rhead.