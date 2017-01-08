Liverpool has been impressive this season across the circuits with the club still very much in the Premier League title race and also reaching the League Cup semi-final. And the Reds will look to continue their current form as they host Plymouth in the third round match of FA Cup at Anfield on Sunday.

FA Cup third round reasults

Jurgen Klopp's men are one of the busiest teams in England with six matches in January including the FA Cup clash. The club will face Southampton (League Cup) and Manchester United (Premier League) in next seven days. Liverpool is likely to make some major changes in the line-up against Plymouth to give senior players the much-needed rest ahead of the critical games.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool will cope without players like James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana- who have impressed one and all this season. However, Liverpool has a decent squad and will bank on the youngsters to come up with the goods against Plymouth.

Ben Woodburn, one of the most talked about player, will hope to get a start for the Reds and help the team reach the next round in FA Cup. Woodburn is only 17 and will have to deal with a lot of nerves ahead of the match.

"If the chance came I'd try and grab it with both hands. This fixture's massive, no matter who you play against, it's the FA Cup, a massive tournament, so you just want to play and win the game. There would obviously be a few butterflies, but they do seem to fizzle out during the game and you get comfortable and play your own game," Liverpool's official website quoted Woodburn as saying.

One does expect Klopp to feature Divock Origi in the side. Along with the Belgian, one might also witness Lucas Leiva leading the team from the back and the duo can play an important role as the senior players in the team. Despite Liverpool being favourites with their youngsters, Liverpool cannot afford to take Plymouth easy.

Plymouth stand second in League two, but they know Liverpool will be a different breed altogether. They will hope to create a major upset in the FA Cup third round tie, and for that to happen, they should not allow much space to the talented players from Liverpool, who will be well supported by the home side.

Plymouth fans will be keen to see that their star midfielder David Fox shoulders responsibility and bring his A game at Anfield. Fox believes it is a chance for his club's players to test themselves at the top level.

"If we give a good account of ourselves that's something we can take forward. Without a doubt it's a chance for a lot of our lads to measure themselves against the best," The Guardian quoted Fox as saying.

"The players in our squad who are 21 or 22 are going to be up against people that are playing at the level you aspire to. It's not beyond possible that they can get there and they'll get a glimpse of what kind of standards you have to reach.

When to Watch Live

Liverpool vs Plymouth FA CUP third round match is set for a 1.30pm GMT (7pm IST, 7am ET) start.

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: Sony ESPN HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

UK: TV: BT Sport 2. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 1. Live Streaming: FoxSoccer2Go.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Thailand: TV: Bugaboo Tv.

Singapore: TV: Eleven Singapore.

China and Hong Kong: TV: LeTV and Tianjin.

Australia: TV: ESPN 2.