Helped by positive word-of-mouth publicity and a strong storyline, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priya Anand's Malayalam movie Ezra is performing well at the worldwide box office. The horror thriller, which was released on February 10, has already crossed the Rs 40 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Read: Ezra IBTimes India review

The makers have revealed that the horror thriller has raked in Rs 40.86 crore from all over the world within 26 days of its theatrical run. The movie is said to have crossed the Rs 30 crore mark with its good run at the Kerala box office alone. However, the collection figures of the Jay K-directed film are far less than the amount Mohanlal's Pulimurugan earned in four weeks. The action thriller, helmed by Vysakh, had crossed Rs 100 crore within four weeks of release, becoming the first Malayalam movie to enter the prestigious club.

Meanwhile, the Prithviraj-starrer film has been performing well at the six multiplexes in Kochi as well. The movie collected Rs 1.07 lakh on the 27th day from 19 shows, making a total of Rs 2.11 crore until now. The movie has been watched by 1.4 lakh viewers so far at the multiplexes in the city alone.

Also read: Ezra beats all other 2017 releases

Ezra also stars Sudev Nair, Vijayaraghavan, Sujith Shankar, Tovino Thomas, Alencier Ley and Ann Sheetal in significant roles. Viewers have already tagged it as the best horror thriller in Malayalam till date that does not have too many shocking scenes.