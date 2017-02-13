The latest Malayalam movie Ezra, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has been making fabulous collection at the Kerala box office on its release on Friday, February 10. The Jay K-directorial, which has been opened to positive response from the audience in the state, is scoring big despite being a horror thriller, a genre that doesn't impress many.

After a good opening day collection of approximately Rs 2.61 crore, becoming the sixth biggest first day grosser in Malayalam and surpassing the earning of Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, the horror movie has raked in more on the second day at the box office. However, its has failed to cross the collection record of Dulquer Salmaan's family entertainer Jomonte Suvisheshangal, which is believed to have made Rs 2.71 crore on the opening day.

Ezra, which stars Priya Anand in female lead role, is said to have made a business of approximately Rs 2.91 crore on day two taking a total of Rs 5.52 crore within two days of its good run in over 130 screens in the state.

Cochin Multiplexes

The horror thriller, which is narrated in the backdrop of Jewish history in Kerala, has also been performing well at the multiplexes in Kochi. After earning Rs 16.82 lakh from the six multiplexes with an average theatre occupancy of 97.28 percent, the movie collected Rs 14.40 lakh and Rs 15.72 lakh, on the second and third days with a theatre occupancy of 99.85% and 99.55%, respectively. Thus, the total three day box office collection of Ezra from the six multiplexes in Kochi is Rs 46.89 lakh, and the thriller has already completed 100 housefull shows at the multiplexes.Ariesplex, Thiruvanathapuram

The makers of Ezra have revealed that the movie has collected Rs 7.45 lakh with 100% theatre occupancy on the third day at Ariesplex in Thiruvanathapuram taking a total of Rs 20.78 lakh within three days.

Release outside Kerala

The movie, starring Sudev Nair, Tovino Thomas, Vijayaraghavan, Babu Antony and Alencier Ley in significant roles, has been scheduled to hit the screens on February 16 all over the GCC and the next day in rest of India. It will be released on February 24 in the USA.