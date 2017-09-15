People at the scene reported seeing crowds falling over each other and just fleeing after the explosion in the morning of 15 September in London. Police have confirmed that at least 18 people were injured in the blast.
Eyewitnesses describe panic after Parsons Green explosion
- September 15, 2017 19:11 IST
