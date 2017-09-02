Mahatma Gandhi once said: "An eye for an eye makes the world blind." But it looks like there are a few who would beg to differ and probably explain that the best way to get justice is through vengeance. At least, that is what it looks like when we think of this Allahabad man.

Rawender Singh reportedly fell prey to a job racket in 2014 and lost Rs 8 lakh. While one would have expected him to understand this pain and empathise with such victims, he had other plans. Instead, he decided to recover this money by cheating other job-seekers the same way.

He, along with his three associates, was arrested on Tuesday, August 29, and it was found out that until now, they had duped 50 job seekers of Rs 4-8 lakh each, reported Hindustan Times. The 30-year-old and his associates promised good jobs with organisations such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Food Corporation of India, and the Indian Railways.

To make it look like they were genuine head-hunters, the group even organised training programmes and conducted tests for these jobs. "To come across as convincing, the racketeers organised fake competitive exams on OMR sheets and job training for the candidates," DCP Shahdara Nupur Prasad told the daily.

The racket came to light when one of the victims approached the Delhi police and said that he had lost about Rs 7.5 lakh in six months. Strangely the group seemed pretty defiant and one of the members even insisted that he was a CBI official when he was brought to the police station.

"For over an hour he insisted that he was a sub-inspector with the CBI. We had to cross-question him about the organisational structure of the CBI before he finally confessed to being a cheat," an investigator told HT.

After interrogation, it was found that Rawender was previously an employee with a small private firm, but started feeling the financial crunch when he got married. That is when he started looking for a government job and met a man named Abhishek Pandey, who said that he would get a grade C job with the Food Corporation of India for Rawender.

"Rawender went through the fake job process for six months lost a total of Rs 8 lakh to Pandey. By the end of six months, Rawender realised he was only being tricked and there was no FCI job waiting for him," an investigator explained.

But instead of filing a complaint with the police, he decided to start a similar racket and go his cousin and a few friends on board.