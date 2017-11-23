Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 11
Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 11Twitter

Hina Khan is one of the strongest contestants inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. She is also one of the most controversial participants of all time.

She has been manipulative and dominating since the beginning of the show. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has also been called a hypocrite and liar by several fans.

Hina must have forgotten that there are cameras all over the house to record her statements. In fact, there have been several instances when Hina was spotted lying to the housemates.

Twitter was quick to catch Hina's prevarications, and in no time videos of her blunt lies were circulating. Check out top five lies of Hina:

1. Things got ugly when contestants got personal during the courtroom drama for the luxury budget task of the November 22 episode. Vikas Gupta said Hina passed inappropriate remarks to Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi on Arshi Khan's innerwear. The actress bluntly denied the allegation, claiming she had a girl talk with Benafsha Soonawalla about Arshi's lingerie.

2. Hina lied to Bigg Boss that she didn't apply makeup on Luv's forehead during the nomination task, but her lie was later exposed by Arshi.

3. Hina also lied about how she told Shilpa Shinde to make eggs for her. While in reality she walked away from the kitchen counter commanding Shilpa to make eggs for her, she later narrated a different story to Priyank and Luv after Shilpa confronted her, saying she is not Hina's maid.

4. During the initial days of Bigg Boss 11, Hina was told by Bigg Boss that all the housemates had to select two best performers of a task, who would then compete in the captaincy task. She later narrated a different version of it to the housemates.

5. In another instance, the actress said she never bragged about her stardom or her achievements inside the house. However, in reality, she has boasted about herself and looked down on many, including Shilpa.