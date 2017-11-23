Hina Khan is one of the strongest contestants inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. She is also one of the most controversial participants of all time.

She has been manipulative and dominating since the beginning of the show. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has also been called a hypocrite and liar by several fans.

Hina must have forgotten that there are cameras all over the house to record her statements. In fact, there have been several instances when Hina was spotted lying to the housemates.

Twitter was quick to catch Hina's prevarications, and in no time videos of her blunt lies were circulating. Check out top five lies of Hina:

1. Things got ugly when contestants got personal during the courtroom drama for the luxury budget task of the November 22 episode. Vikas Gupta said Hina passed inappropriate remarks to Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi on Arshi Khan's innerwear. The actress bluntly denied the allegation, claiming she had a girl talk with Benafsha Soonawalla about Arshi's lingerie.

Here is The BIG Lie by #HinaKhan



Good Lord!! This woman is a VILE Liar AF

And she can Swear on it ???????#BB11 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/T417bgXVBH — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) November 22, 2017

2. Hina lied to Bigg Boss that she didn't apply makeup on Luv's forehead during the nomination task, but her lie was later exposed by Arshi.

3. Hina also lied about how she told Shilpa Shinde to make eggs for her. While in reality she walked away from the kitchen counter commanding Shilpa to make eggs for her, she later narrated a different story to Priyank and Luv after Shilpa confronted her, saying she is not Hina's maid.

ANDE KA FUNDA



To Malign #ShilpaShinde - #HinaKhan Reenacts Victim Mode

As both are in NOMINATIONS



This is what Happened

Featuring: #HinaKhan #VikasGupta #HitenTejwani #ArshiKhan

Do Fukrey, Ek TAKLA & PUN minus GI



Sci-Fi Music isliye kyunki ANDE ka Sawal Hai Bhayi?#BB11 pic.twitter.com/MR8YWqx9up — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) November 22, 2017

4. During the initial days of Bigg Boss 11, Hina was told by Bigg Boss that all the housemates had to select two best performers of a task, who would then compete in the captaincy task. She later narrated a different version of it to the housemates.

**HinaKhan Lies exposed**



She is sufferin from a serious mental illness ‘Pseudologia Fantastica’ nd needs help.



There have been several instances where she is spotted lying to HMs inspite of numerous cameras. Watch urself?



@BiggBoss Kindly arrange a psychiatrist fr her?? pic.twitter.com/z9jDCHGBFx — Monita?#ShilpaFTW (@gregariousmona) November 15, 2017

5. In another instance, the actress said she never bragged about her stardom or her achievements inside the house. However, in reality, she has boasted about herself and looked down on many, including Shilpa.