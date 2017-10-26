Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa test out shaped containers made from a 3D printer at Naval Station Rota, Spain, 12 October 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF deployed to conduct limited crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and North Africa.
Explosive ordnance disposal marines test 3D printed parts
- October 26, 2017 12:41 IST
