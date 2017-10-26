An explosion and fire at a fireworks factory on the western outskirts of Indonesias capital killed at least 30 people and injured dozens on 26 October, local media reported. The factory had reportedly been operating for only two months.
Explosion at fireworks factory in Indonesia kills at least 30, injures dozen
- October 26, 2017 15:53 IST
