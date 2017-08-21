Here we introduce FB Mondial HPS 125, the bike that has kept tongues wagging in India. The 125cc scrambler, also known as the Hipster, has been grabbing the attention of motor enthusiasts after a prototype of the model was spotted in Pune, near the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Is FB Mondial planning to launch HPS 125 in India? Well, we do not know as yet but the spotting of the motorcycle near ARAI could be the clearest indication of its arrival. Members of the Bikers Brotherhood Club have captured the prototype of FB Mondial HPS 125 on camera. Surprisingly, the model had no hint of camouflage except for the logo of the brand that was fully covered.

But what exactly is FB Mondial Hipster 125?

I guess by now you might be wondering what is FB Mondial. FB Mondial is a motorcycle manufacturer from Bologna, Italy, which has its history dating back to 1950s. The firm, which produced some of the most advanced and successful Grand Prix road racers of its time has witnessed years of indolence but is going through a revival phase. Hipster 125 is the first model to be made during its stage of renaissance and this is the model spotted in India. HPS 125 was unveiled last year.

Powering the HPS 125 is 124cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which is tuned to develop 13.4hp of power and 10.5Nm of torque, mated to six-speed gearbox. It features 41 mm USD forks at the front, while there is double shocks absorber at the rear. Hipster tips the scales at 130kg and has an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear.

And will the company bring Hipster 125 to India? So far, we have not heard anything officially. But the spotting of the bike in Pune could be taken it as part of the homologation process. And if it indeed makes to the market, that would introduce an interesting scenario in the two-wheeler market. Let us hope it makes it.

Image: Bikers Brotherhood Club