Experts survey badly damaged Palmyra after recapture

  • March 5, 2017 17:05 IST
    By Reuters
Palmyra has been recaptured by the Syrian army for the second time. Isis had taken over the ancient Syrian city shortly after the initial recapture.With the help of Russian air cover the Syrian army was finally able to strike back. Experts are now surveying the damage to the 2,000-year-old structures.
