We are living in a busy world where more than 8 hours of the day is spent in cubicles with little or no physical movement as we constantly stare at our computer screens.

Amidst meeting deadlines, achieving targets, and fulfilling requests, we rarely get time to think if are having a balanced diet. In order to perform at your best, and handle the work stress on an everyday basis, it is important to have a healthy diet that includes all the essentials.

Australian nutritionist Susie Burrell believes busy people need a strong nutritional platform to ensure they are performing at their best on a daily basis.

According to her, these are five nutrients the body requires to keep the body performing at its best.

Dietary fibre

Burell writes in her blog: "The right mix of the right types of fibre is crucial for a well-functioning bowel." She recommends consuming at least 30 grams of dietary fibre per day.

It can be achieved by eating fibre-rich fruits like berries, bananas, or 2 – 3 cups of mixed vegetables or salad as well as wholegrain bread.

Iron

Iron is one of the key nutrients that all busy people must include in their diet. The nutritional expert says that though iron is found in a range of foods such as whole grains and legumes, it is not well absorbed from plant sources. However, Vitamin C foods like green vegetables enhance the iron absorption.

"A small serve of minced meat, a lamb cutlet, lean sausage or a couple of meatballs are all iron-rich options to increase your intake."

Omega 3 fats

For better cognitive functioning and a healthy heart, omega 3 fats are essential. Salmon is considered a rich source of Omega 3 fats but since it is unlikely to consume it every day, you can add omega 3 to your diet by having tinned sardines and tuna.

Magnesium

Magnesium is needed for energy production, protein formation, muscle contraction as well as nerve communication.

Susie writes: "Magnesium is found in a range of foods including bananas, leafy greens, whole grains, nuts, and avocados, foods which we will need to consume on a daily basis to get the recommended amounts."

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for mood and metabolism. "There are some dietary sources of Vitamin D that you may be able to incorporate into your diet more frequently including dairy foods, eggs, tinned fish and some specific mushrooms which have been exposed to ultraviolet light to trigger Vitamin D production and are marketed as such in supermarkets," Susie suggests on her blog.