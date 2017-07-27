Bajaj Auto had launched its flagship motorcycle, Dominar 400, in December 2016. It had a dream start with round 3,000 takers in the first two months. However, there was a slight dip in sales in April. The sales in the following months also kept struggling and June sales are also not different.

Meanwhile, KTM's 390 series (RC390 and 390 Duke) saw an increase in sales in the same months. KTM had updated both the 390 models in the beginning of the year and sales were 418 units in February, 871 units in March, 1,713 units in May and 1627 units in June, according to MotorBeam.

It needs to be noted that the sales of KTM models constantly increased when Dominar struggled. Dominar 400's sales were 3,082 units in February, 3,216 units in March, 882 units in May and 927 units in June. The sales figure of April for both the bikes are not available.

Both the KTM 390 bikes and Dominar are powered by the same engine from Bajaj-KTM alliance. The 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine churns out 34bhp and 35Nm of torque in Dominar 400, while it belts out 43bhp of power and 37Nm of torque in the KTM twins.

The interesting part is that the prices of KTM are significantly higher than Dominar 400. The Bajaj bike is priced at Rs 1,41,054 for non-ABS and Rs 1,55,215 for the ABS equipped version. On the other hand, KTM RC 390 and 390 Duke are priced at around Rs 2.25 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Both Dominar 400 and KTM 390s are still one of the best value-for-money motorcycles in their respective segments. Dominar boasts LED headlamps and slipper clutch, while the Duke series comes with LED headlamps, slipper clutch, ABS as standard, WP upside down forks, ride-by-wire and others.

Source: MotorBeam