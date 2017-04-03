Director Siva has been keeping the fans of Ajith on their toes of late by releasing the pictures of the actor from the movie Vivegam. Now, the fans are keeping their ear to the ground for the teaser of the upcoming Tamil flick.

As reported earlier by International Business Times, the teaser of Vivegam is more or less likely to be released on Ajith's birthday, May 1. Latest reports suggest the makers are reportedly firm on their decision to release the clip on the special day.

The team is presently in Bulgaria and they are expected to return to Chennai towards the end of this month, which means they would have very less time to work on the clip. The buzz is the director and the crew have decided to simultaneously work on the promo to add more zing to the birthday celebrations.

The industry is expecting Vivegam teaser to pack a surprise to thrill Ajith fans. Like the recent photos of the actor, the video will be reportedly loaded with ingredients that will leave the audience begging for more.

Currently, the film is being shot in the beautiful locales of Europe. Recently, the team had shot an action sequence in a snow-filled terrain. Siva released a photo where the hero was seen with a sniper rifle.

A week before, Siva had shared a picture where Ajith was seen in clothes smeared with blood stains and mud.

Ajith plays a spy in the international action thriller. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will also makes his debut in Tamil as a villain with Vivegam.