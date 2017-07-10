The Exorcist Season 2 will feature a completely new cast except for Alfonso Herrera, Kurt Egyiawan and Ben Daniels.

According to reports, the new season will see Herrera's Father Ortega and Daniels' Marcus Keane outside of Chicago, where they are set to meet John Cho's character Andrew Kim, a former child psychologist who is in charge of five foster children. One of the children in Andrew's care is possessed by evil and this is how he comes in contact with Ortega and Keane.

The Rance clan, who were the ones targeted by the devil in Season 1, have exited the series, but chances are at least one of them will be featured as a guest star in Season 2.

The Exorcist executive producer Jeremy Slater had previously told Deadline that his aim was to create a gripping storyline for season 2 that was as emotional and exciting as the one featured in the first season.

His goal for the first season was to "tell a story with a beginning, a middle and an end and that story was the possession of the Rance family."

Slater added: "Every season of The Exorcist has to wrap up the emotional storyline you've been following – otherwise you are just spinning plates. Cause if you now have Season 3 and come back for demonic Alan Ruck, I just think audiences roll their eyes and lose interest in that show very quickly – I know I would. I think you have to always be evolving and changing and finding new stories to tell as opposed to figuring out ways to keep the status quo alive?"

The Exorcist will return with Season 2 on Friday, September 29 at 9 pm ET on Fox.