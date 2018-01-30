EXO member Baekhyun has recently teased the group's next album while interacting with his fans through Naver V Live.

"Should I give a spoiler for our comeback? Really? Are you guys curious?" the young Korean heartthrob asked his admirers when they requested him to share some details about their new musical project.

Although the 25-year-old singer did not reveal the concept for their next album or the release date of it, he said, "This year will be very, very amazing," adding, "The end! Done! I'm not going to reveal anything."

Also read Did BTS member V aka Kim Tae Hyung go under the knife for perfect facial features?

The EXO member also shared some details about his meeting with team member Lay in China. "You know how we saw Lay in China? He treated us to Peking duck [also known as Beijing duck]. It was really delicious," Soompi quoted him.

The Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo actor then commented about the latest film of his teammate D.O. When a fan asked him about the film, Baekhyun said that he could not watch the film for some reason.

"I should have watched our Kyung Soo [D.O.]'s film. I plan to watch it at home. For some reason, I want to watch anything Kyung Soo is in comfortably, like this. I heard that 'Along With the Gods' is really sad. I really cried a lot while watching that movie, Kyung Soo's 'My Annoying Brother," he said.

The EXO member is currently busy with the promotional activities of their upcoming Japanese album titled Countdown, which is scheduled to release on January 31.