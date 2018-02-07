EXO member Xiumin will probably release a solo single this year and it could be dedicated to all his fans. The young Korean heartthrob has recently said that he was working hard on something.

"I am currently working hard these days to prepare for something. Of course, that something is for everyone," the K-Pop idol stated in a lengthy message for his fans.

The message that was posted on the official fan cafe of EXO has raised the curiosity of Korean music lovers, as the 27-year-old singer said that he would not make his fans wait long for his next musical project.

"Because nothing has been revealed, you thought that I was just resting, right? I want to say to anyone who thought that way that 'that is absolutely not the truth!!' hahaha. I plan to be busier than last year in 2018!" he added.

Xiumin then said that he wants to do a lot of things this year since it's the last year of his 20s according to the Korean calendar.

"I have a great desire to work hard, in order to be skilled in all aspects! It'll be little by little, but I will definitely show you my growth. I'll also manage myself so that I can become even more cool. I am now 29 years old [by Korean reckoning]! I will give it my all as much as it is my last year in my 20s," Soompi quoted him.

The message was actually posted to thank his admirers across the globe for all their love and support. Through the post, he also wanted to let them know that he would not be accepting any gifts from them anymore other than "love and concern".

"Truthfully, I'm very, very sorry this is so sudden, but I'm uploading this post because there's a message that I wish to convey to you all. The presents that everyone sends for me! I use them well while feeling very grateful and am able to live not lacking anything thanks to them," the K-Pop idol said.

"While I want to accept everything if it was just based on my feelings when I think about everyone's sincerity [but] oh my... What to do... There is no space at home for me to put my feet anymore... If I were to speak straightforwardly without beating around the bush, I will— no, I want to, only accept everyone's feelings from now on. To be honest, I think there are no greater gifts than love and concern. I am actually more greedy to receive those feelings more profoundly and continuously, rather than physical things. It's quite selfish of me, isn't it...? haha," he added.

The EXO member even said that his admirers helped him a lot since his debut and he wants to leave himself in their hands.

"I've become a little more comfortable with talking than I was in my debut years because I've become that much closer with our Eris [EXO-Ls] and we've shared a lot of memories and years together. Thank you so much for making me this way. I continue to leave myself in your hands, our Eris who are the best in the universe," he revealed.

The young Korean entertainer then apologized to his fans for hurting them by his decision. "The conclusion I came to while carefully thinking about how I should say this to everyone so that no one feels hurt... It's not as if [I'm talking] to anyone else, but to EXO-Ls, so I thought that I should just speak truthfully however it comes out. Because of this, the words just flowed out but just in case, if there is anyone who felt upset or hurt because of my truthfulness, I am extremely sorry," he said.

"To EXO-Ls who are EXO's support and always make it so that I only see good things, only hear good things, and have only good experiences! Let's have a really happy time together in 2018, and not pay attention or worry about other things. Then, see you soon~ (I won't make you wait long.) I love you," he teased.