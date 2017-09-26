Andante, the KBS coming-of-the-age drama starring EXO member Kai aka Kim Jong In in the lead role, has managed to impress the Korean drama lovers with its premiere episode.

The first episode introduced the K-Pop idol as a lazy high school student named Lee Shi Kyung, who is addicted to video games. His character is described as an antisocial teenager, who is a star at his nearest PC room.

The male protagonist's young sister, Lee Shi Young, is being portrayed by a rookie actress named Lee Ye Hyun. Her character is described as a high school student with a prickly personality. She loves disturbing her brother a lot.

Other lead cast members in the Korean mini-series include Solomon's Perjury star Baek Chul Min as an elite student by name Park Ga Ram and popular fashion model Kim Jin Kyung as a mysterious student named Kim Bom.

The KBS drama, written by Park Sun Ja and Kwon Ki Kyung, also features Lookout actress Jeon Mi Sun as Lee Shi Kyung's mother Oh Jung Won and actress Sung Byoung Sook from SBS crime thriller series Defendant as his grandmother Kim Duk Boon.

Andante garnered viewership ratings of 2.9 percent for its premiere episode and received rave reviews from the fans. While some of the viewers commented about the show's interesting story, a section of fans praised EXO member Kai for his acting.

Here are some of the fans messages about the KBS drama:

Kai's acting is not so bad. It wasn't spectacular but it wasn't bad at all. And the story is kinda interesting too besides the eye candy.

Kai was great! honestly. I didn't know he was interested in acting.

Kai honestly surprised me with his acting. He didn't look like a kpop star but looked more like a normal korean citizen. Its off to a good start hopefully it won't be too disappointing..

Meanwhile, the promo for episode 2 of the KBS drama features troubled moments for the male protagonist. The video shows him discovering something strange about the countryside school and the student.

The video also shows Lee Ye Hyun's character introducing herself to her new classmates. "My name is Lee Shi Young. I'm a transfer student. I won't say fake things like, "Let's all get along," she says in the footage.