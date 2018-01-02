EXO member Baekhyun has posted an apology online after his statement on depression became controversial. The young Korean heartthrob said that he was not prepared to address the issue.
The 25-year-old K-Pop idol also said that he deeply regret for the kind of words he used to address the issue and explained the reason for making the statement.
Here is the controversial comment made by the Korean entertainer:
A lot of people say they're depressed. If I may express my thoughts, I don't know why people get depressed or have insomnia to be honest.
I'm not criticizing it. I know you can't force yourself to only think good thoughts, but there are good people around you. You have friends, and you have me and the members.
I hope everyone will always have a smile on their face by looking at us.
Read the apology letter of Baekhyun that was post on his Instagram page below:
Hello, this is Baekhyun. Due to a controversy that happened during a past event on December 30 – I have written this letter as an apology.
Honestly, these days I have been very terrified and in a very delicate state of mind regarding depressions. During the event, I talked a lot with that fan and I became increasingly worried and scared. I wanted to make that fan happy but that fan kept talking about very dark, sad things. I felt a certain danger from her words and I thought that I would never be able to see her again after this fan event.
I wanted to give a word of advice, something that could help her that instant. I wanted to cheer for her and help her in this time of need. I wanted to act fast and help her.
After finishing the talk with her, I kept thinking about her for the remaining time at the fan event. I was deep in thought about our conversation earlier. That fan was depressed and in a troubled state and she also looked very sad among the other fans as well. So I decided to say a few words and I for a lack of better judgement said some wrongful words. I could not organize my feelings into words in that short amount of time.
I did not have anything prepared to organize my thoughts. I brought out those words with no experience or thought. I am very regretful for the choice of words I decided during that day. All I ever wanted was to become a source of strength with those words..
Even after writing this letter, I am scared that there might be some errors in this letter. However, I just want to say that I am sorry. I want to apologize to that fan who must've gotten hurt by my words. I will become a Baekhyun who thinks about his words and thinks about his actions more preciously.
안녕하세요 백현입니다. 12월 30일 팬사인회 현장에서 있었던 제 발언과 관련해 직접 사과를 드리고 싶어서 이렇게 글을 올립니다. 저는 사실 요즘 우울증에 대해 많이 겁이나 있고 과민한 상태였어요. 그런데 현장에서 그 팬분과 꽤 많은 이야기를 나누면서 너무 걱정이 됐고 덜컥 겁이 났어요. 제가 행복하게 해주고 싶은 팬이 즐거움으로 가득 차야 하는 팬사인회에서 저에게 털어놓은 이야기가 꽤 심각하게 느껴졌고, 이 팬과 오늘 이 자리에서 헤어지면 다시는 이야기를 나눌 수 없다는 생각에 마음이 많이 조급했던 것 같아요. 한 마디라도 더 위로하고 싶었고 저를 좋아한다고 했으니까 제 말이 힘이 될 수 있을 텐데라는 생각에 오늘 이 자리에서 빨리 어떻게든 해주고 싶었어요. 그 팬 분과 이야기 한 후 팬사인회가 끝날 때까지 그 생각에 빠져 있었던 것 같아요..그래서 그 팬분은 물론 현장에 오신 팬 분들께도 우울하고 힘든 일이 있어도 엑소는 물론 옆에 좋은 분들이 있으니 힘내시라는 말을 하는 과정에서, 경솔하게 말한 부분이 있었습니다. 제 마음을 짧은 시간에 잘 정리해서 전달할 수 있는 능력도 없으면서 섣부르게 말을 꺼냈어요. 제가 그 순간 왜 그런 말, 단어를 선택했는 지 후회됩니다. 정말 위로하고 힘을 내라고 하고 싶은 마음뿐이었는데.. 지금 이 글을 쓰고 있는 중에도 또 제 글에 실수가 있지는 않을까 두려워요. 하지만 진심으로 사과드리고 싶어요. 그 팬분께도 죄송하고 이 일로 인해 상처받은 모든 분들에게 죄송하다는 말씀 드리고 싶습니다. 앞으로는 말과 행동을 더욱 신중히 하는 백현이 되겠습니다.