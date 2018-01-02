EXO member Baekhyun has posted an apology online after his statement on depression became controversial. The young Korean heartthrob said that he was not prepared to address the issue.

The 25-year-old K-Pop idol also said that he deeply regret for the kind of words he used to address the issue and explained the reason for making the statement.

Here is the controversial comment made by the Korean entertainer:

A lot of people say they're depressed. If I may express my thoughts, I don't know why people get depressed or have insomnia to be honest. I'm not criticizing it. I know you can't force yourself to only think good thoughts, but there are good people around you. You have friends, and you have me and the members. I hope everyone will always have a smile on their face by looking at us.

Read the apology letter of Baekhyun that was post on his Instagram page below: