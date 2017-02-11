EXO, the South Korean-Chinese boy band formed by record label SM Entertainment, has managed to impress the members of the popular British music group Clean Bandit.

The three member group, consisting of Luke Patterson, Jack Patterson and Grace Chatto, revealed that they would love to collaborate with the young heartthrobs for their next project. According to them, they heard the songs of the nine-member group for the first time and they liked it.

While the female member of the British electronic music group stated that she really loved the works of EXO, the main vocalist Patterson mentioned that the first name that comes to his mind for a team up is the K-Pop band.

"We would like to do a collaboration with those guys if they were interested," he added (via Koreaboo). The members of Clean Bandit were interacting with the representative of Warner Brothers Korea during their first visit to the country.

Meanwhile, popular Chinese fashion model Ming Xi also revealed that she is a hard core fan of the nine-member group. Apart from posting several photos and videos showcasing her fan-girl moments on Instagram, she also contacted EXO-Ls enquiring about the list fan accounts she must follow.

EXO members are currently busy with their live concert tour called Exo Planet #3 – The EXO'rDIUM. After setting the stages of Hong Kong on fire, they will head to Philippines, which will kick off on Saturday, February 25.