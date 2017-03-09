After a marathon polling exercise that last over two months, its time for results. Which party will win in Uttar Pradesh? Who will bag Punjab? Will the BJP retain power in the coastal state of Goa? These and many questions will get some answers, albeit in the form of pointers when agencies release their exit poll surveys anytime now.

Uttar Pradesh saw a pitched battle between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition, while in Punjab, it was a three-cornered contests between the AAP, Congress and the Akali Dal-BJP coalition. Goa was a straight contest between the Congress and the incumbent BJP while in Uttarakhand, the BJP and Congress were locked in a straight battle.

The impact of the elections will be felt not just in the respective states but also at the Centre.