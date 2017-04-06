A group of exiled Syrian activists pelted the Syrian Cultural Center and the Syrian Embassy in Paris with eggs and flour on 5 April. The protest was in response to the suspected chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun that killed at least 70 and wounded more.
Exiled activists pelt Syrian diplomatic outposts in Paris with eggs and flour over chemical attack
- April 6, 2017 13:51 IST
