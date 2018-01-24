Prabal Panjabi, who is known for his role of Hacky in his debut film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, is tickling the funny bones of viewers as an 'alive' dead man Aniket in bindass' new series Tere Liye Bro aired on bindass linear and digital platforms Facebook and YouTube.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times India, Prabal spoke about his own personality, how the entertainment industry has been treating him as an outsider and also revealed the industry's pros and cons.

What was the first thought that came to your mind when you were offered to play a dead guy in Tere Liye Bro?

Aniket is probably the 'most alive' dead character one would get to play, haha! It is not a tragic character, neither is the show based on the tragedy, it treats his death as a catalyst to take the show forward and fulfil his weird bucket list. Tere Liye Bro is a fun show, so it wasn't too big a deal wondering if I should play a dead guy or not.

Aniket is someone who doesn't take life too seriously. Tell us something about Prabal Panjabi.

I'd say we are similar like that, but it's something that I consciously chose to work upon. I am someone or at least I used to be someone who was extremely intense and extreme in my ways of life, and I am finding the middle path, the balance we all seek. I am also someone who seeks truth in all aspects of life, whether through my relationships, work or life altogether. I am a bit of a weird one.

How did you land in your role in Kya Mast Hai Life and Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge?

Kya Mast Hai Life had a senior of mine from college as a producer, so he asked if I would want to test for it. I tested for the lead, but the channel wasn't too convinced, but they liked what I did so they wrote a character for me, or at least that's what I was told. Mujhse Fraaandship Karogay, was offered to me by Ashish Patil and the director Nupur Asthana. I read for the part, they both liked it and I was offered the role.

Tell us how has the entertainment industry been treating you since you were an outsider?

It is kind and it is unpredictable. It can also be unforgiving in the sense, that it is an extremely fast-moving industry, if you stay out of it for a while, you might as well be out of it.

Tell us how was your first ever audition?

A friend from college was called to test for an audition for Maybelline. They needed college guys, I went along with him and I landed a part. HAH!

How do you see acting as a profession?

Extremely intelligent and insightful. As an actor, one is constantly observing, wondering, working, pushing oneself to achieve something beyond themselves. I don't know about others but at least that's how I choose to perceive it. On the outside, it's a different game altogether. It's more about networking, a chiselled body, if you are born in the lap of the industry or if you're making 100 crores. I guess the balance between both would be a beautiful thing.

Tell us about the pros and cons of our entertainment industry?

A big con would be the pay scale. That's in society in general. I understand that a star commands a certain fee, they have a massive entourage, etc, but there are also lightmen, assistant directors, runners, production people and others who are paid a meagre amount in comparison. Wish there were a better structure and more equality.

Pros would be the love you garner from the audiences, critics, etc. It's good to make people smile, laugh, cry, think, etc. Film (Art) allows you to explore the humane aspect of so many things. An idea can be indestructible if it's channelled wisely through such a medium.

Where do you see yourself in the next couple of years?

Life has a bunch of surprises in store, so one never knows. Hopefully doing better work, creating more work on my own as well and travelling to unique locations.

Tell us about your dream?

It's utopian but would love society to be more humane and less materialistic.

Any other projects that you have taken up lately?

Doing some work on stage right now and testing for Films.