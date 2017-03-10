Kerala-based actress Bhavana got engaged to Kannada producer Naveen in a private ceremony in Kochi on Thursday, March 9 The event was restricted to their close friends and relatives.

The actress had admitted about her relationship with Naveen before, but nothing much was known about her beau. Now, International Business Times spoke to the ones, who know him well.

Who is Bhavana's husband-to-be Naveen?

Naveen, who is from Bengaluru, started his career in film industry as an actor and made his debut in PC Shekar-directorial Nayaka, which saw the light of the day in 2010. The Kannada movie failed to give him a break. However, he continued his association with the same director in Romeo, but this time as a co-producer.

It is on the sets of Romeo that he met Bhavana for the first time and their friendship soon blossomed into love. "He is a soft-spoken boy and not into full-time film business. Naveen owns a security services and has not independently produced any film," a source close to the actor told the International Business Times. The source adds that his full name is Naveen Nagarajan.

Meanwhile, International Business Times tried to personally wish Naveen, but he is not responding to the calls.

However, there are contradicting reports doing the rounds on Bhavana and Naveen's wedding. Many reports claim that the date is not fixed yet, but some say that they would tie the knot in August. The couple is yet to open up on their wedding.

Below, watch the trailer of Naveen's film Nayaka: