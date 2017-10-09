Karnataka captain R Vinay Kumar is ready to play the waiting game as he aims to return to the Indian team through this season's Ranji Trophy.

It is nearly four years since Vinay played for India. During this time, he has gone about treating every domestic game as important and doing his best - be it for India A, Karnataka, Mumbai Indians or Karnataka Premier League (KPL) sides.

The 33-year-old once again has been handed the leadership of Karnataka team for this season's Ranji Trophy. They begin campaign against Assam in Mysuru on October 14.

Ahead of the new season, when International Business Times, India asked about his national team comeback aspirations, the right-arm paceman said he had a "big chance".

"For me every game is important. I have a big chance to come back to the Indian team," Vinay said today (October 9) as he geared up for his 13th year in first-class cricket.

He continued, "Unfortunately, I don't know what is going wrong with me. If you look at last two-three seasons, I got 'Best Bowler' (joint highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy 2014-15), 'Best all-rounder' (domestic limited-overs competitions 2013-14) trophies from BCCI. But I think I need to wait for my opportunity. It will definitely come."

Vinay has played one Test, 31 ODIs and nine T20Is between May 28, 2010 and November 2, 2013.

With the current Indian side filled with fast bowlers who are delivering consistently, Vinay has not been on selectors' radar. But the Karnataka bowler is not the one who will give up on his chances of donning the blue jersey again.

He said he is feeling stronger, younger and fitter going into the Ranji Trophy season. According to him, he feels like he is in his 20s even though he has crossed 33.

"I am still very much positive (about India comeback). Everyday I wake up with a mindset that I still have a chance to come back to the Indian team.

"I am just 33. It is not that I am too old. I never feel that I am 33 plus, I feel like I am 23-24 with the kind of fielding I do, the kind of effort I put on the field, maybe it could be batting, bowling and everything.

"For the outside world I am 33, but I feel I am 23-24. If you have that kind of mindset then only you can perform at your best. I am looking much stronger, leaner, fitter compared to players in 20s. Hopefully I get an opportunity soon (to play for India)," he explained.

In this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), Vinay was part of the title-winning Mumbai Indians (MI) squad. However, he featured in only one game due to a strong line-up of fast bowlers in the squad.

"I have done well in Ranji Trophy, India A (versus England A). Overall I don't know what is going wrong.

"In IPL, whenever I got an opportunity with Mumbai Indians I performed. Not that I was completely sidelined. We had a very good bowling attack in Mumbai that it was difficult to play two to three Indian fast bowlers in the XI. With (Jasprit) Bumrah doing very well, my chances of making the XI were less. However, whenever I got picked, I did well," he said.

Vinay feels he can't focus only on his individual performance in the Ranji Trophy as he is the captain and has a lot of responsibility in guiding the team.

"Every game is important and in Ranji Trophy being a captain I have more responsibility. I can't think about only my performance, I need to think about the team," he signed off.