Sport Climbing has never fetched many eyeballs it deserves. A strict discipline for the best of adrenaline junkies, the adventure sport is set for a major fillip when it debuts as an Olympic sport in 2020 in Tokyo.

England's Shauna Coxsey, for one, remains one of the stars to look out for. The 24-year-old athlete, who stands in at 5'4", recently bagged gold at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup (India leg) of Climbing in Navi Mumbai this June 2017.

Red Bull athlete Coxsey won gold both at the 2016 and 2017 edition of the Climbing World Cup in the Bouldering discipline. An Olympic gold in her kitty now could give that huge boost she needs in her career and also make her the perfect role model, young girls look up to when it comes to getting more of that adventure drive and climb that step up, one at a time.

International Business Times, India interacted with her. Excerpts:

First things first, how motivated are you ahead of the Tokyo Olympics?

I have not yet made a decision about the Olympics. It would be a very big challenge to take on two new sports as the Olympics will see the events Lead Climbing and Speed Climbing, apart from Bouldering. An event like this has never happened before so it's totally new to all climbers.

With so much already achieved even before turning 25, what is your next biggest goal? How long are you looking at continuing with sport climbing?

That's a good question. I had shoulder surgery last year so my goal was to come back stronger and focus on the World Cups this year. With the season almost over it's time to plan some new goals and think even bigger.

A post shared by SHAUNA COXSEY (@shaunacoxsey) on Sep 22, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Not many feel confident entering into a discipline like bouldering, considering the risks involved. When you started your journey, what remained the initial fears and how did you overcome them?

I don't see Bouldering as a risky sport. I can understand why people might think it's intimidating but the number of injuries is low and it's very accessible. I started at the age of four and have never been scared. It's always been very natural for me.

How have you coped with your height disadvantage in the sport?

Height is a hot topic in climbing. Although being short can be a disadvantage at times it can also be an advantage. It's rare that I feel like I can't do a climb because I can't reach!

Give out a message to a beginner who is getting inspired from you to try out bouldering. Take us through the first steps he/she would take.

Climbing is for everyone. Call your local climbing centre and book an induction class. You don't need anything but shoes and chalk to go Bouldering and you can hire them!

Finally, how has the association with Red Bull helped your growth personally?

It's such an honour to be a Red Bull athlete. I've used Red Bull in training and when competing for a number of years. Red Bull is incredibly supportive and have had such a positive impact on my career!