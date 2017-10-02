Child actress Zaira Wasim, who had impressed everyone with her acting skills in Dangal, is all set to showcase her talent in Secret Superstar now that also features Aamir Khan.

Although Secret Superstar is Zaira's second release, the 16-year-old revealed that she bagged the movie even before the release of her debut movie – Dangal. In an exclusive interview with International Business Times India, Zaira revealed many other interesting facts about her and celluloid journey till now.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

International Business Times: After working with Aamir Khan in Dangal, did you expect to bag a film with him again so soon? How did the offer for Secret Superstar come to you?

Zaira: It actually happened before we started shooting for Dangal. So, I had another film in my hand even before my debut movie. I was very lucky that I got to work with such amazing people, not once but twice. Both the stories are so beautiful and carry such a powerful message. When I was in the middle of preparations for Dangal, auditions for Secret Superstar happened.

IBT: How is Aamir Khan on the sets? Is he very strict or is friendly with all?

Zaira: He is very friendly, simple and humble, both on sets and off the sets. He is someone who gets into the skin of the character very effortlessly.

IBT: Did Aamir ever give you any tips on acting?

Zaira: He didn't give me any tips on acting but before we started shooting Secret Superstar, he told me that for this film I have to learn how to play the guitar and do justice to the role. He said it shouldn't look like I am faking it.

IBT: In Secret Superstar your character is seen facing obstruction from family in following her dream to become singer. In real life, did you face anything like that when you chose to become an actress?

Zaira: Fortunately, I haven't experienced anything like that. I come from a family which is very supportive. No matter what I want to do, they always encourage me. Obviously, with their consent, I go ahead and do whatever I wish to do.

IBT: So, how did the idea of becoming an actress come to your mind?

Zaira: It just happened actually. I never thought like I will be in a film because I am a person who doesn't even watch films. So all of these just happened.

IBT: You have become a popular face after Dangal's release. How has life changed for you after the grand success of Dangal?

Zaira: No big changes. The only change that happened is when I go on to streets, people want to talk to me, take pictures, and shower me with love and blessing. Apart from that nothing has changed.

IBT: Who is your inspiration in Bollywood?

Zaira: None because I don't watch films. I never had any role model but there are a lot of people I look up to like Manoj Bajpayee, Ratna Pathak, Irrfan Khan and Richa Chadda.

IBT: In Dangal, you are seen as someone who fights with even boys, and fears no one. Are you the same in real life too?

Zaira: Not at all. I am a very shy kind of a person. I get startled very easily and I feel very uncomfortable in front of a crowd.