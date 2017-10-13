A Table for Two is a chat show made for TV stars whose off-screen personalities are not known to many. The show will be somewhat on lines of Koffee with Karan but with TV stars!

You have seen them in 'bahu' or 'good son-in-law' avatar on screen but their personalities are beyond their on-screen image. For the first time, a chat show based on TV stars will showcase their stories and off-screen image.

The show will have 13 episodes and the final guest list is:

Gaurav Gera and Mona Singh Saumya Tandon and Karan Grover Karan Wahi and Kritika Kamra Aasha Negi and Ritvik Dhanjani Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava Manish Paul, Zehban Azim and Ridhi Dogra Mouni Roy and Sriti Jha Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Rohit and Ronit Roy Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

So, A Table for Two will be a casual and fun based session with two popular TV stars in a rapid-fire round about their lives, relationships and life as a daily soap actor.

You must be thinking who the host will be?

Well, it's Ira Dubey. Remember Sonam Kapoor's film Aisha or Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi? The daughter of theatre actress Lillete Dubey, Ira, will be making her TV debut with A Table for Two.

Ira Dubey has already shot for a few episodes, pictures of which she shared on her Instagram handle.

All heart with these two adorable, beautiful ones today... ♥️♥️♥️thank you @kkundrra & love you @vjanusha ?? A post shared by Ira Dubey (@iradubey) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

Crazy fun with these two, they are the real thing people, LOVED having you on my show @ashanegi @rithvik_d may god bless you with all the happiness in the world and more !!! ❤️????coming soon on #atablefortwo ?? A post shared by Ira Dubey (@iradubey) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

Chutki ki pappi aur @iradubey ka tattoo, in one frame. #atft #gauravgera #monasingh #comingsoon #zeetv A post shared by Shamsi Abbas Rizvi (@shamsiabbas) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

When a mad man #karanwahi, a gorgeous gorgeous #kritikakamra and supertalkative #iradubey are in the house it has to be all play and no work. #atablefortwo #comingsoon #zeetv #zeeinternational #freshlygroundentertainment A post shared by Shamsi Abbas Rizvi (@shamsiabbas) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

Because when a duck face is an agenda for a picture , it must be rehearsed with much conviction @iradubey @imouniroy Thank you for an amazing time @shamsiabbas #Atablefortwo #chatshow #Coming soon #Zeeinternational . A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Oct 6, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Mona Singh and Gaurav Gera are the guests of the opening episode. It will be the first time when Mona and Gaurav, who have been best friends for last 15 years, will come together after Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin on any TV show.

Talking about the other celebrities, you have seen a few in reality shows, but they are all set to reveal their spouses/friends' secrets on the show.

The show is produced by Freshly Ground Entertainment with producer duo Shamshi Abbas and Nazar Abbas, who have developed this in association with Zee International team.

The show will go on air this month on Zee network.