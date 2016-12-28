Parents can now countdown to the new year twice, after Netflix announced it will offer its Indian subscribers a fake countdown on New Year's Eve to fool the kids.

The fake countdown aims to make sure the kids are in bed well before the New Year's Eve witching hour so the parents can party like it's 1999 (RIP Prince)!

Also read: Netflix says forget pairing your wine, now pair a TV series and a film for the perfect binge mix

This year Netflix offers 10 new countdown videos, which are now available in India and worldwide. Netflix started the fake countdown tradition in 2014 in the US and now it is set to introduce it in India this year.

Parents just need to choose a time and place that works best for them and their kids and select one of the on-demand countdowns for a fun beginning to 2017.

Now parents can count down to their kids' favourite movies and TV shows and bring in the New Year together. Here are some of the best TV shows and movies available on Netflix for the fake New Year countdown.

Word Party

The babies have had a wonderful year doing all sorts of new and exciting things. To celebrate, count down with the help of Word Wally and kick-off 2017 surrounded by friends. Have you heard? It's a New Year!

Puffin Rock

It's a very special night here on Puffin Rock, and everyone has gathered on the beach to ring in the start of a brand new year. Join Oona, Baba, and their family and friends as they look back at the adventures of 2016, and countdown to another year of excitement.

Luna Petunia

Luna and the gang have been invited to Amazia's New Year's Eve Spectacular -- but there's not much time until it starts! Using the help of teamwork and problem solving, be part of their their quest to join the party and count down to the New Year.

Beat Bugs

Join Jay, Kumi, Crick, Buzz and Walter as they prepare for the ultimate celebration (of miniature proportions). Lace up your dancing shoes, warm up your singing voice and get ready to rock-and-roll with your favorite backyard bugs as they ring in the new year, set to the tune of It Won't Be Long.

All Hail King Julien

Your favourite furry king is back with his crazy cast of characters to bring the dance party to living rooms around the world. Who's the King?

Skylanders Academy

Check your e-vites for the party of the year as Spyro, Eruptor, Stealth Elf and all the characters of the Skylands Universe get ready to ring in 2017.

Trollhunters

Should troll acquaintance be forgot, it's bad for all mankind... Join Blinky as he rings in a new chapter for earth and Troll Market, and toasts to a universe where troll and human live as one. Here's to a New Year, for human and troll-kind alike!

Project Mc2

NOV8 has the girls on a mission this New Year's Eve to take down the evil criminal ring HAVOC's plans to ruin countdowns across the globe. Join McKeyla and Adrienne as they use their brain-power to crack the code and get the party started!

Fuller House

The gang's all together again as the Fullers and special guests are here to ring in the New Year. With new traditions (eating 12 grapes) and plenty of noise (courtesy of middle brother, Max Fuller), there's more than enough to keep the celebration going until midnight.

Chasing Cameron

Cameron and his crew talk New Year's resolutions for themselves and each other in this Netflix NYE Countdown special.

You can catch a glimpse of all the countdowns in the following video.