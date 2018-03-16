ALTBalaji's new web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is all set to begin from March 16 onwards, with an ensemble cast of popular actors Mona Singh, Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain deals with the subject of an extramarital affair and is about an urban tale of a middle-aged married man Rohit (played by Ronit), who falls in love outside his marriage.

Gurmeet Kohli plays his wife, who tries to hold onto her marriage for the sake of their children and the society.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, Gurmeet Kohli, who is making her web series debut, shared her experience working on the show, her equation with Mona Singh and more.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

IBTimes: What made you come on board with this project? Tell us about your role

Gurmeet: A new platform. That was the most interesting thing because I have always been a television actor. I have done a few films but not done anything on the digital medium. So, was looking forward to it and what better than ALTBalaji.

It (Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain) is about husband and wife, who has fallen out of marriage and the husband seeks love outside. So, how the wife holds onto to the marriage just for the sake of the society, for the sake of her children well-being (is what sums up my role). She is trying to put her family together in spite of it falling terribly in front of her.

IBT: How was it working with Ronit Roy and Mona Singh?

Gurmeet: That was lovely. I have known them from first but that was socially but never worked together. So, it was a great experience working with them.

IBT: Was there any insecurities between you and Mona while shooting for the show?

Gurmeet: Never (laughs). We have traveled together for shows and for events. So, of course, nothing at all.

IBT: You are making your web series debut with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. How is working on a web series different from that of a TV show?

Gurmeet: See, our TV shows are very controlled by the TRPs, by the channels. While the web series is completely story driven. Creativity is utmost important here and they have tried to maintain the story, they have not made changes according to what audiences like. It's a very bold story. Showing about an extramarital affair is a very bold step and they have gone full out, not hiding anything, or trying to layer anything because of the societal pressure. They have shown a very real story and how everybody faces it. So, if this has to come on television, it would be a lot different, hence it's great to work in a web series.

IBT: You are still remembered as Juhi Singh of Sanjivani. If a sequel is made, will you come on board?

Gurmeet: Yes, sure. Why not? Half of the nation calls me Juhi Singh. That is like synonymous to me. So, of course, why not? I think a sequel was made but I was not part of it.

IBT: So, do you intend to take up more web series in future as you said TV is controlled by TRP?

Gurmeet: Right now, I'm really enjoying doing web series, because I have done television and it has not got any real stories at all and after having so much of experience, we feel that we should do something which is content oriented, creatively powerful and effective. So, I look forward to doing some more web series.

IBT: ...You mean to say, the new trend of web series is more popular than TV

Gurmeet: It's catching up and i'm sure it will get very popular. It's popular in the West.