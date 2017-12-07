Varun Sharma, who is all set to tickle the funny bones of the audience with his performance in Fukrey Returns, hopes that the movie will eventually help him bag a film like Tiger Zinda Hai.

After making his much impressive debut in Fukrey (2013), Varun received maximum exposure with his role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale (2015).

Varun feels that it is Fukrey that helped him get a big budget film like Dilwale, and hopes that after the release of Fukrey Returns, he might get a movie as big as Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

"I personally feel because of a film like Fukrey, I got a film like Dilwale. And now I wish after Fukrey Returns, I get a film like Tiger Zinda Hai (laughs) in coming days. That expectation is always going to be there. It always feels great to be a part of such big setups. I would really want to work with more such people," Varun told International Business Times India when asked if he would want to work in big budget films.

Although Varun made the statement in a light tone, it appeared that Varun finds Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai a much bigger film than SRK's Dilwale.

Varun's character of Choocha is one of the most loved characters in Fukrey. Now, the team is back to entertain the audience with the sequel. Apart from Varun, the film also features Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns is expected to be crazier and funnier than the original. Being a solo release this Friday, the film is likely to have a decent box office opening as well. However, a lot will depend on the kind of reviews the film gets.