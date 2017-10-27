Rumour were rife since morning Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal of Splitsvilla X fame have broken up.

Priyank, who re-entered Bigg Boss 11 house on Thursday (October 26) after he was ousted from the show in the first week itself, had earlier confessed that he was seeing his co-contestant from Splitsvilla.

International Business Times, India spoke to Divya about the break-up and this is what she had to say:

"When relationships are new, people tend to boast around on social media. That phase of ours is over and now we are at a point where we have calmed down and don't want anyone to interfere between us. There is a personal life. We have other things to do as well.

There was Diwali, then I had a show in China, Priyank was busy preparing for Bigg Boss re-entry and it is okay if we don't meet. Why manipulate these things and make it a break-up?

It's not always necessary to show our love on Internet all the time.

Now that everyone knows that we are together, we don't need to prove it all the time and shout out loud that we are together.

The moment Priyank came out of Bigg Boss house, he cleared it in one of the interviews that the girl I am dating is Divya. I am tired of answering such questions honestly.

I know few people are desperately waiting for the break up news but don't celebrate until we tell you ourselves."

Are you excited about Priyank's entry in Bigg Boss house?

"I am very excited about his re-entry. It's an added advantage that he came out, saw the reality and now he can plan his game accordingly. Now he will be calm, I am sure. We were honestly making fun about the link-up rumours that started inside the house.

People are just wanting to create the news around Priyank just to grab attention."

There were reports that you Priyank had unfollowed you on Instagram? What do you have to say about that?

"He was just fidgeting with Instagram and mistakenly unfollowed me and a couple of his other friends and he slept after that. By the time he woke up in the morning and realised, it was too late. I had no idea this happened because I read about this in the morning too. When we spoke about it, he told me that it was an accident and he didn't mean to do it intentionally. And we realised how very small things can become such big news."

A few reports also suggest that Vikas Gupta is the reason for your break-up?

"First of all, there is no break-up and secondly, Vikas Gupta is nowhere in the picture. Bechara he's in the house struggling to survive. He is a great friend and Priyank and Vikas are brothers. And I don't need to justify anything on this. I don't know why he is being blamed for all this?

Any last comment on this...

"Other contestants from Splitsvilla are also trying to put us down by calling our relationship fake. Priyank and I were being targeted from every corner – Bigg Boss, Splitsvilla, and social media. And hence we decided to stay quiet and calm.

Pyaar se to pet nai bharega, kaam karna padega. Please don't make assumptions unless and until Priyank or I make a statement. Our lives are not just about social media because fir rishte ko nazar bhi lag sakti hai. We are not seeking any attention. I request the media to not believe any sources. We are happy with each other and very much together. I hope this settles all the rumours once and for all."